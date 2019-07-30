How much did the Trump administration pay Washington farms to make up for the trade war?

Here is how Washington’s apples may be affected by tariffs Washington agricultural products are at risk due to retaliatory tariffs by China and Mexico. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington agricultural products are at risk due to retaliatory tariffs by China and Mexico.

Search the McClatchy Washington database to see how much money farmers in your county got in trade-war tariff subsidies, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.

(Hint: To see all payments, leave the search fields empty and just hit the “Search” button.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The federal government has paid Washington farms and dairies $50 million, under a special program meant to help them survive the Trump administration’s trade war.

Countries like China and Mexico retaliated against the administration’s tariffs by placing their own tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rolled out a “trade mitigation” program to ease the pain, sending checks to farmers who suffered from retaliatory tariffs. The program includes dairy, wheat, cherries and other products. The first round of payments went out in 2018.

The USDA says an additional $16 billion will be distributed to U.S. farmers this year.