Here’s what we know about Sears, Walgreens latest closure news

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location.

Washington is losing another Sears store, while Walgreens is reducing its store count nationwide.

Sears announced Wednesday that “26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October” would be closed, with the Sears auto centers at the Sears sites closing this month (August).





The Spokane Sears at NorthTown Mall is on the list.

That will leave the state with fewer than 10 Sears large-format stores, as it shifts its retail model to smaller-format appliance and homes stores. There are two remaining Kmart locations in Washington state, Walla Walla and Burlington, according to its online store list.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It also noted that it “cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term.”

Meanwhile, Walgreens plans to close about 200 stores nationwide, according to the company.

The drugstore chain has more than 60 sites in the state.

Molly Sheehan, corporate media relations senior manager for Walgreens, told The News Tribune via email that the company did not plan to make a list of store closure sites available and did not have any information on specific sites.

“Given that these closures will represent less than 3 percent of our stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients,” according to Sheehan. “We also anticipate being able to retain the majority of the impacted store team members in other nearby locations.”