Popular Tacoma sushi and takeout restaurant reopens at new location

Flying Fish Sushi Bar & Grill is open at its new location in the Westgate North Shopping Center. Uisup Lee-Flying Fish Sushi Bar & Grill

Westgate neighborhood’s Flying Fish Sushi Bar & Grill has reopened after about a year of a relocation and redesign of a new space.

The new location in the Westgate North Shopping Center is next to Chase Bank and next door to also recently opened The Barre Code Tacoma.

Flying Fish owner Uisup Lee told The News Tribune that the new location, right off North 26th Street, is working out better than its previous location, which was in a different part of the center.

“This is a little bigger and actually better location,” he said. “There is more parking on this side, and off 26th, we get more traffic.”

The interior, he noted, is all his design, down to the layout in the dining area and the kitchen.

Amid all the change, its menu is the same, Lee said.

“We try to concentrate to keep the high quality,” he said. “We concentrate on what we bring, making it the best.”

The restaurant opened Sept. 14 in its new location.

“The first day, we maybe had 10 people,” Lee said. The crowds, he noted, have grown. “And that’s without advertising.”

“I’m very happy to meet all the customers coming back,” he said, with lots of repeat customers from the former site. “We have a very good customer base.”

As part of their grand opening celebration, now through the end of October, they are featuring a specials on chicken teriyaki, chicken yakisoba or chicken stir fry.

Dine in or carryout are available.

“This is not fancy or high price, so people can visit every other day, that’s no problem,” Lee added.

Flying Fish Sushi Bar & Grill

▪ Address: 5719 N. 26th St. Suite B, Tacoma

▪ Phone: 253-212-1432

▪ Website: http://www.flyingfishtacoma.com/