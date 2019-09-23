ExpressCare Providence, a new walk-in clinic, opens in Lacey

Getting sick: Fact vs. fiction You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

A new walk-in clinic called ExpressCare Providence opened Monday morning in Lacey.

Providence St. Joseph Health operates a number of these clinics in Oregon and Washington, but the Lacey location represents its first in Southwest Washington, spokesman Chris Thomas said.

The clinic aims to fill the gap between primary care and a visit to the emergency room, said Gayle Prather, clinic practice manager.

Some medical conditions that ExpressCare is equipped to handle: nausea and vomiting, minor burns, cough, colds and flu, sprains, ear aches, sore throat, pink eye, abdominal cramping and diarrhea.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The clinic is at 1350 Marvin Road, which is in the same shopping center as Costco and The Home Depot. It is near Panera Bread.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.