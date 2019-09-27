Should rent control come to Tacoma? Issue will be topic of PLU debate

The ABC’s of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy The City of Tacoma considers affordable housing to be a high priority and has developed an Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) to address this important issue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Tacoma considers affordable housing to be a high priority and has developed an Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) to address this important issue.

Ever-higher rents amid a shortage of affordable housing in Tacoma will be the focus of an upcoming debate at Pacific Lutheran University.

The topic, “Should Tacoma Institute Rent Control,” will be examined 7-10 p.m., Oct. 1 in the Regency Room at PLU’s Anderson University Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Parkland.

The debate will feature 2nd District state Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Lacey, and Dinah Braccio from the Tenants Union of Washington. It will be moderated by Brandi Kruse of Q13 Fox.

The debate will look at the efficacy of government intervention versus market-based strategies and balancing rights of tenants and property owners.

Registration for the free event is optional and available online at Eventbrite.

For more information, go to www.plu.edu/communication/forensics/ruth-anderson-public-debate.