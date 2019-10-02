Retailers begin the hunt for holiday workers in the region, with perks

SHARE COPY LINK

With Halloween displays on store shelves, it’s also time for the annual recruiting of holiday workers for retailers in the area. Here’s what’s been announced so far:

▪ The Gap: A one-day hiring event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 at all Gap, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Old Navy, Athleta, Janie and Jack stores, and select distribution and customer contact centers nationwide.

Applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time at https://bit.ly/2kB26e1.

“Most contingency offers will be made immediately after interviewing at the hiring event,” according to the retailer.





Benefits include 50 percent off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores; 30 percent off at Outlet and Factory stores; and 25 percent off at Athleta stores. The retailer says it also offers a package of “wellness benefits,” including flu shots, access to back-up child care and day care services, as well as discounts on vision and dental programs.

▪ Kohl’s: The retailer is competing with The Gap for new hires this weekend with the hopes of filling 670 jobs in the Seattle-Tacoma area.

The hiring event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at all Kohl’s stores, with the chance for verbal offers to be made the same day.

Perks, according to its website, include flexible scheduling, “an immediate 15 percent Kohl’s discount — which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl’s coupons — and special associate shop days with no brand exclusions.”

Applications can be filed online anytime at KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs

The retailer says this is its first nationwide one-day seasonal hiring event at all of its more-than 1,100 stores.

▪ Target: The retailer plans hiring events at area stores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11-13 and Nov. 2-3. Distribution center jobs also available.

You also can apply online at https://jobs.target.com/seasonal.

On its jobs website, the retailer lists the following perks: 10 percent discount at Target and Target.com plus an additional 20 percent off a selection of wellness products (and an added 5 percent discount with a Target REDcard); flexible schedule options, including weekend-only availability at some stores; and a chance to win a $250 Target gift card for you and for a charity of your choice.

Others hiring but without specific added incentives for now:

▪ Amazon: As of Oct. 1 there were 25 seasonal warehouse jobs listed on its site for the state. Go to http://www.amazondelivers.jobs to see those and more listed.

▪ UPS typically starts its seasonal hiring push mid- to late-October. You can go to www.upsjobs.com to see what’s available now.

One that’s bucking the trend again when it comes to seasonal hiring: Walmart.

In a statement, Tiffany Wilson, director of corporate communications for the retail giant, told The News Tribune: “To help our customers save time and money this holiday season, Walmart will be offering the extra hours available during this time of year to our current full- and part-time associates rather than hiring thousands of seasonal workers.

“Walmart took the same approach for the 2018 holiday season and heard great feedback from both customers and our associates.”