HomeGoods now open at South Hill shopping center

South Hill’s Sunrise Village shopping center recently added HomeGoods to its roster.

The home store opened its 20,340-square-foot store Sept. 29 at 10307 156th St. E., previously the site of Staples office supply.

The new store marks the chain’s 11 site in the Seattle area and is in direct competition with another home store brand that opened its first store in the state this year in Puyallup: At Home, 301 37th Ave. SE.

HomeGoods includes furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, gourmet, wellness items and more.

The retailer offers a blog, “The Art of Finding,” online. Its last opening in the Tacoma area was in University Place in early 2018. It also has a store in Gig Harbor.

HomeGoods is part of the TJX family of stores, which includes TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, Homesense and Marshalls.

Hours at the South Hill store are Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s not the only new vendor to come to Sunrise Village in recent months. Anthem Coffee opened its seventh location, 10305 156th St. E., there in June.