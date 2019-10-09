Tacoma grocery distribution workers win back pay, transfer rights in battle with UNFI

A screenshot of UNFI’s website. The company lost an arbitration battle with its Tacoma warehouse workers represented by Teamsters Local 117. unfi.com

The gradual ending of operations at the Tacoma UNFI grocery distribution site has been the center of an arbitration battle between workers and the company.

On Monday, the workers won that battle, though some remain leery of what’s next for them.

Arbitrator Joseph Duffy on Monday sided with Teamsters Local 117 and Local 313 in a dispute over contract terms.

At issue were terms involving the company’s moving and consolidating operations to Centralia, announced in February. At that time, UNFI issued a statement that said, in part, “During our meetings with our Tacoma and Auburn (distribution center) associates last week, we encouraged all of them to consider joining us at the new facility and it is our hope they will do so.”

The union’s position is that the move of operations should include the opportunity to work at the new site “under the same terms and conditions and without any loss of seniority or other contractual rights or benefits,” according to the arbitration filing.

Local 117 represents about 263 hourly warehouse workers at the Tacoma site, the filing notes.

UNFI, according to the filing, responded that those terms did not apply to the move to Centralia because the new location was outside the “territorial jurisdiction” of the union, among other issues.

It wasn’t long before the two sides headed to arbitration.

Duffy ruled Monday that union members would be allowed to transfer to Centralia “under the same terms and conditions that they have in Tacoma.”

The workers also won transfer rights and back pay for any employees who are facing layoffs, which start later this week and occur in phases.

“This is an extraordinary victory not just for Teamsters at UNFI but for working people across this country,” said John Scearcy, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters 117, in a statement issued Tuesday.

“The arbitrator upheld strong language in our contract that protects the rights of our members. Now hundreds of working people will have the opportunity to retain good, family-wage jobs with the same health and welfare protections and retirement security that our Tacoma contract provides.

“We hope UNFI will do the right thing and move swiftly to honor the arbitrator’s decision.”

That last part is what’s causing lingering concern.

Brian Lester, a 30-year employee at the warehouse, said he’s in the fourth phase of layoffs. He worries that UNFI would appeal Monday’s decision to the National Labor Relations Board.

He also told The News Tribune on Monday that when he did an initial check recently with the state on what his unemployment benefits would be, he learned there was no record of him working the past year, reducing his benefits.

The Teamsters’ statement Tuesday announcing the arbitration victory also made note of the issue.

“According to union members facing layoffs at the facility, the company has not reported income for Tacoma employees since December 2018,” it said. “Many are concerned that this will result in a delay or a reduced unemployment benefit.”

Lester hopes the issue is resolved quickly as workers face the first round of layoffs.

“This isn’t just about me,” he said. “This could mean the difference of some workers being able to make a car payment or paying for medication.”

As of late Tuesday afternoon, UNFI had not responded to The News Tribune’s requests for comment.

It’s not the first time workers have challenged UNFI in recent months in Tacoma.

In May they held a rally calling on the company to honor their contract.

In July, workers participated in a walkout “after the company was delinquent on health care and retirement payments that the company had agreed to in negotiations,” the Teamsters’ release noted.

In September, workers took to social media to bring attention to the fight for their health care benefits.

And, what about those not planning to go work in Centralia?

Workforce development director Bill Messenger of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, told The News Tribune via email Tuesday that workers can apply for funds through the state’s dislocated worker program, and, if conditions are met, for retraining purposes, “or as I like to call it, skills upgrade.”

“There is also the possibility of worker retraining funds which are obtained through the local community colleges or vocational institutions that could help pay for some short term training,” he added. “If a worker can combine these two resources it could be possible to attain about a year of retraining dollars while receiving unemployment insurance and other funding dedicated to retraining ... also administered through UI.”

The Tacoma distribution center, formerly Supervalu and before that West Coast Grocery, has served Whole Foods Market, Saars Marketplace, Metropolitan Markets, Marlene’s and Thriftway, among others.

The February consolidation announcement came a few months after United Natural Foods Inc. acquired Supervalu in October 2018 for $2.9 billion.

The company announced in February that it would close distribution centers in Tacoma, Auburn and Portland and consolidate operations with a new site in Centralia and expansion of another site in Ridgefield. The Centralia site opened this summer.

In an UNFI earnings call Oct. 1, CEO Steve Spinner said the company has begun “optimizing our Pacific Northwest distribution network. As part of that, our new Centralia Distribution Center is now operational and will be completely transitioned out of Tacoma by the end of this month.”

Spinner said on the call that the Tacoma site “is expected to be sold later this month for approximately $43 million.”

“We’ve completed the transition from Auburn to Ridgefield in September, which leaves us only the move from Portland into Centralia, which should be complete in our second quarter.”