New carpenters training center to hold open house in DuPont

If you’re curious about the new carpenters training center in DuPont, here’s your chance to go see it.

An open house for its grand opening is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Northwest Carpenters Institute Training Center, 2575 Williamson Place in DuPont.

The state-of-the-art facility offers training for craftspeople and contractors in the carpentry trade. According to its news release, carpenter-apprentice courses include Basics of Carpentry, Scaffolding, Interior Finish, among others.

Candidates accepted into the apprenticeship will be trained at the site over the four years of their apprenticeship. Journey-level members also can attend classes for skills’ upgrade, certifications or for contractor requested training.

According to the institute, apprentices, “earn while they learn,” attending courses at the training center and working with journey-level carpenters. There is no charge for apprentices for the classes and the average book fee is $16, according to the institute.

Development of the site was first announced last year.

For more information, go to https://www.nwci.org/