New buffet that includes sushi and a crepe-making station now open in Tacoma
If you need any proof that it’s a big deal that Harvest Buffet is now open in Tacoma, consider this:
At least one Facebook video of a customer’s visit already has been viewed more than 2,000 times.
The newly open buffet is next door to Goodwill’s store on South 38th Street.
The site includes a Japanese sushi bar and Mongolian grill, and a vast array of Asian cuisine along with salads and desserts, including a chocolate fountain and a crepe-making station.
The Tacoma buffet is the sister location for Feast Buffet in Renton.
Goodwill, for its part, expects to see more foot traffic in its own store as a result.
“We were so excited when they opened,” said Scott Williams, store manager at the 38th Street Goodwill. “It’s beautiful inside. And they have a lot of seafood.”
“After our first trip we were like, ‘When can we go again?’”
Harvest Buffet also offers order-ahead party trays and a limited to-go menu in addition to a banquet room.
Buffet pricing for adults is $11.99 for lunch, $16.99 for dinner, with discounts for children up to age 11 and seniors.
Harvest Buffet
▪ Address: 3121 S. 38th St., Tacoma
▪ Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ Website: http://www.harvestbuffettacoma.com/
