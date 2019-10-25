There’s a new retailer coming into former toy store space near Tacoma Mall

A new Burlington store is planned for the former Toys R Us location near the Tacoma Mall. Burlington

The mystery is over when it comes to what is going to go in at the former Toys R Us store near the Tacoma Mall.

Discount clothing retailer Burlington has filed permitting paperwork with the city of Tacoma calling for demolition of the store interior to transform it into its own store. Exterior work also is planned.

Initial paperwork for the site at 4214 Tacoma Mall Blvd. were filed in September.

The retailer, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, has more than 600 stores nationwide with headquarters in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

It has several stores in the state, including at Lakewood Towne Center and in Lacey, Auburn and Tukwila.

The Tacoma Toys R Us, closed in spring 2018, was caught up in the retail chain’s bankruptcy.

No word yet as to when Burlington will open, and there is no mention of it on the retailer’s grand opening list of more than 50 stores since August.

Its aggressive push for new stores has combined with a broader retail model that now includes more than coats, expanding into home, beauty and gifts, according to a report this week from Zacks Equity Research.

A Google search of recent Burlington openings shows many going into former Toys R Us locations across the country. Meanwhile, Toys R Us has planned a small comeback with two new stores opening in Texas and New Jersey.