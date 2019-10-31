Popular Gig Harbor pizza restaurant is back in business

When Pizzeria Fondi closed its doors Sept. 28, its sign told customers it hoped to return.

Consider it done.

On Tuesday, the restaurant posted on Facebook that it was back in business.

“Our goal is to remain the same Fondi that you know and love with just a few personal touches! With the same menu, recipes, and many familiar faces serving you,” it said.

The restaurant had its soft reopening Oct. 28.

The closure was the result of RUI Holding Corp. and three affiliated companies, including Seattle-based Restaurants Unlimited, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July. Fondi was among the 18 restaurant brands in 35 locations throughout six states named in the filing.

Restaurants Unlimited was later purchased by Houston-based Landry’s Inc. Landry’s did not select Fondi’s as one of the restaurant brands it would move forward with.

As a result, the restaurant is now under local ownership of Christopher and Jeannette Olsen.

Chris Olsen told The News Tribune on Thursday that while the restaurant is still working on obtaining its liquor license (no liquor sales yet) the rest of the menu is the same as before, with perhaps new additions coming down the line.

So far, he said the restaurant’s been “very busy, and the community has been fabulous in its support.”