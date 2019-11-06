Large water purveyor set to acquire Rainier View, which serves Gig Harbor, Puyallup

Washington Water Service

Washington Water Service, which serves 46,500 customers in the state across eight counties including portions of Pierce, King, Kitsap, Mason and Thurston, announced Wednesday that it plans to buy out a smaller local water company.

Washington Water has entered into an agreement to acquire Puyallup-based Rainier View Water Company, which has a 35,000-customer base.

The deal is subject to Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approval.

Rainier View owns and operates 27 water systems. Its service area includes parts of Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup and Gig Harbor, among others.

According to a news release announcing the deal, Washington Water will take on Rainier View’s employees and become the service provider for that company’s customers if approved by UTC.

“One thing that makes this such a good fit is that we share Rainier View Water’s commitment to its employees and its customers,” California Water Service Group’s president and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki said in the release.

“Our purpose as a company is to improve the quality of life for those we serve, and I look forward to welcoming Rainier View Water employees into our family and supporting them as they continue to provide quality, service, and value to customers,” Kropelnicki said.

Washington Water is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which includes California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, HWS Utility Services and CWS Utility Services.

Cal Water alone is the largest regulated American water utility west of the Mississippi and the third largest in the country, according to its website.