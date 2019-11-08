New Grocery Outlet draws a crowd in Puyallup

Puyallup Grocery Outlet’s independent operators Matt and Sonja Noski cut the ribbon during the “Unlock Savings” grand opening ceremony Grocery Outlet

You can officially declare the opening of a new Grocery Outlet a thing in the Tacoma area.

Months after the grocer opened a new store in Tacoma, a new Grocery Outlet opened Thursday at 4423 S. Meridian, Suite 723 at the Meridian Place shopping center in Puyallup.

Thursday morning’s event drew a line that extended far beyond the store’s doors. An oversized cash register receipt was used for the ribbon cutting.

Matt and Sonja Noski are Puyallup Grocery Outlet’s independent owner-operators with a staff of 35. The couple, originally from Olympia, has been with Grocery Outlet for years, including operating the Auburn store.

The couple presented a donation of $1,500 to Backpack Kids, which supplies food on weekends to children in need.

As part of the promotion, customers can enter for a chance to win free groceries for a year from the store ($100 per month for one year). The drawing will take place at the end of business day Dec. 5 at the Puyallup site.

You also can get an initial $3 off coupon with new email registration at https://groceryoutlet.com/grand-opening/puyallup-wa.