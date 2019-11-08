Business
New Grocery Outlet draws a crowd in Puyallup
You can officially declare the opening of a new Grocery Outlet a thing in the Tacoma area.
Months after the grocer opened a new store in Tacoma, a new Grocery Outlet opened Thursday at 4423 S. Meridian, Suite 723 at the Meridian Place shopping center in Puyallup.
Thursday morning’s event drew a line that extended far beyond the store’s doors. An oversized cash register receipt was used for the ribbon cutting.
Matt and Sonja Noski are Puyallup Grocery Outlet’s independent owner-operators with a staff of 35. The couple, originally from Olympia, has been with Grocery Outlet for years, including operating the Auburn store.
The couple presented a donation of $1,500 to Backpack Kids, which supplies food on weekends to children in need.
As part of the promotion, customers can enter for a chance to win free groceries for a year from the store ($100 per month for one year). The drawing will take place at the end of business day Dec. 5 at the Puyallup site.
You also can get an initial $3 off coupon with new email registration at https://groceryoutlet.com/grand-opening/puyallup-wa.
Comments