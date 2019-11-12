Bartell’s, CVS add digital upgrades to their drugstore offerings

Bartell Drugs now offers delivery via Instacart and Amazon Prime Now, along with NimbleRx. Bartell Drugs

It’s not just grocery stores that have gotten into the act of next-generation retail. Area drugstores and pharmacies now are offering new services, including delivery and video consultation.

Bartell Drugs announced Monday that it is offering retail delivery via Instacart and prescription delivery through its NimbleRx program.

Its prescription drug delivery started with three test stores earlier this year and is now available at all of its 68 stores in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.

Bartell’s retail delivery also is available through Amazon PrimeNow.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In October, CVS Health announced the launch of MinuteClinic video visits to serve customers in Washington state, available through the CVS Pharmacy app and online.

How it works: You start with filling out a medical questionnaire and answering questions about your medical history.

According to CVS Health: “During the MinuteClinic Video Visit, the provider will assess the patient’s condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment following evidence-based clinical care guidelines.”

Prescriptions may be ordered by the provider, or the provider may recommend follow-up care from a local doctor.

A MinuteClinic Video Visit costs patients $59, payable by credit, debit, FSA and HSA cards with insurance coverage to be added in the coming months.