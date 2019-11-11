Longtime coffee shop saying farewell to Tacoma, closing its two locations

A familiar name in Tacoma’s coffee scene is going away.

Metronome Coffee has announced that its last day of operation will be Friday (Nov. 15). That goes for both its shop at 3518 Sixth Ave., Suite 101, and its location at the Eastside Community Center.

News of the closure was first announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.

“We love our customers and we’ve literally done everything we can to keep things going,” owner Joshua Boyt told The News Tribune on Monday.

The reasons for the closure go beyond the financial strain of running the Sixth Avenue site for nearly nine years and the newer venture at the community center, which Boyt added, was not getting the influx of customers the business anticipated.

“The other thing is, we have two kids. And, work isn’t everything,” he said. “We’ve always said Metronome’s message is about getting to know the rhythm of your own heart. And I’ve gotten to know myself and prioritizing what’s important.”

The shop is inviting all of its fans to come out for one last visit anytime this week. Also, its last open-mic session is set for Tuesday, and “we’ll be open for as long as we need to be for anyone who wants to play.”

Boyt has other specialty coffee industry ventures besides Metronome and for now, he says, he’s ready to leave behind the retail side of the business.

“I don’t know what will be the next thing, but I’m still going to be involved,” he said. “We’re grateful for the time we’ve been here.

“But I think retail is changing and becoming harder. The way people buy, it’s not as regular or loyal. We’ve got a handful who come in here every day, but more than half are new customers.”

He added. “With all the competition, people like a sense of discovery, but you cut the pie into so many pieces, it’s not enough to sustain.”

No word yet as to what will replace the shop at either location.

“We’ve enjoyed working with them, and we’re sorry to see them go,” said Hunter George, chief communications and public affairs officer with Metro Parks Tacoma, which runs the community center.