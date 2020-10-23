Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Safeway and Albertsons looking for grocery workers, delivery drivers and more

Safeway and Albertsons will be holding open interviews next week in their stores.
Safeway and Albertsons will be holding open interviews next week in their stores.

A national grocery chain is seeking to fill hundreds of openings at its stores in Western Washington.

Safeway and Albertsons will be holding open interviews at all of its stores in the region from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Candidates are asked to first apply online at Safeway or Albertsons online job sites.

Available jobs include positions in the following departments: deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service. Workers also are sought for Drive-up & Go shoppers, delivery drivers as well as cashier and courtesy clerk.

