These Pierce County movie theaters are reopening after pandemic shutdowns

The Galaxy Theaters in Gig Harbor opened Friday, Nov. 6 following a lengthy closure. There will be reduced capacity, mask requirements and increased sanitizing.

The theater will be open Fridays 4-8 pm then Saturdays and Sundays 1-8 p.m.

Regular showings will be $9.75 for seniors 65+ and children 2 to 11, $13 for adults.

Matinee showings will be the $10.50 for adults and the same prices for seniors and children. Throwback movies will be $1.

Theater rentals are $99. Interested customers can email the theater through its website for a list of films and more information.

Kim May, general manager at Galaxy Theaters, said she is “looking forward to any movie just to be able to see a movie on the big screen again.

“We’re super excited to open.”

GRAND CINEMA TESTS THE WATERS

Tacoma’s independent cinema, The Grand Cinema, will be open on Thursday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 14.

Films to be shown are part of the Tacoma Film Festival and are limited screenings to gauge audience interest with a potential to open up additional theaters based on demand.

There will be no concessions, and masks will be required at all times.

The full list of guidelines can be found on the theater’s website.