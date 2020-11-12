State Farm work-from-home status makes exit from DuPont permanent

One of Pierce County’s largest employers is giving up a large chunk of office space as a result of new work habits in the pandemic.

State Farm announced this week that it is leaving its DuPont operations center, 1000 Wilmington Drive, making work from home permanent for its employees.

Gina Morss-Fischer, media representative for State Farm, confirmed to The News Tribune via email that the company had “recently announced that employees will no longer physically report to a number of State Farm operation centers across the country, including the DuPont facility.”

Most employees at the regional call center, numbering around 1,500, had already been working from home since March, “and will continue to do so,” she added.

“Timelines for withdrawal from the facilities are being finalized and will vary by location,” she noted. “The facilities have various lease terms, and we don’t intend to renew those leases. We will continue to sublease space if possible.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State Farm withdrew from its Tacoma offices in 2018 in an earlier consolidation move. About 600 of those positions at the time were sent to DuPont.