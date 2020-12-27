Now open: Tacoma French bakery, Point Ruston coffee bar, Lakewood physical therapy clinic

Batdorf & Bronson, a coffee roaster based in Olympia, has opened Dancing Goats Coffee Bar at The Public Market at Point Ruston. Courtesy

A new bakery specializing in French breads and pastries, including croissants, baguettes and copious flavors of macarons, has opened in downtown Tacoma.

Located at 925 Market St., next to Tacoma Comedy Club and Burger Co., Unique Bakery marks the return of chef Roger Martinho, who previously operated La Waffletz and Macaron Station inside Freighthouse Square with his wife Mirtha Sanchez. Open for four years, that shop closed in Feb. 2019.

The bakery, an offshoot of Martinho’s Sumner-based wholesale bakery AFC Desserts, soft-opened on Dec. 19, and per current COVID-19 dining regulations, is only offering items to-go. Check Unique bakery’s Facebook page for updates and operating hours.

Macarons from Unique Bakery Unique Bakery Courtesy

Point Ruston coffee bar

Over in Point Ruston, Olympia-based coffee roaster Batdorf & Bronson opened its newest Dancing Goats Coffee Bar.

An anchor tenant of The Public Market at 5101 Yacht Club Road, Dancing Goats offers an array of coffee drinks, ranging from freshly brewed drip coffee to lattes, mochas and teas, with free WiFi. The shop — open daily from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — also sells bags of beans and home-brewing equipment.

The Public Market at Point Ruston opened last summer, though construction continues. Currently about 20 businesses have made permanent homes inside the open-feel space, including Only Oatmeal Cookies and Fathom Seafood, which sells live crab and lobsters.

Lakewood physical therapy clinic

In Lakewood, NW Sports Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic at 9514 Gravelley Lake Dr. SW.

Director Troy Lindstrom earned his degree in physical therapy here in Tacoma at the University of Puget Sound. He is also a certified sports clinical specialist, according to a news release, with particular interest in supporting runners and endurance athletes, in healing foot and ankle injuries and assisting with post-surgical rehabilitation and athletic training.

The regional group now operates 11 clinics in and around Tacoma. It works with most insurance types and can take appointments within 24 hours.

Physical therapist and athletic rehabilitation specialist Troy Lindstrom will lead the new NW Sports Physical Therapy clinic in Lakewood. Dave Miller Courtesy