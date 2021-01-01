Capital Medical Center set to be acquired by Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Health System of Tacoma is set to grow its presence in Thurston County after the health care organization announced this week that it will acquire an ownership interest in Capital Medical Center.

The “ownership interest” appears significant because the west Olympia hospital will be renamed “MultiCare Capital Medical Center.”

The acquisition was made possible after MultiCare reached an agreement with an affiliate of LifePoint Health, the organization announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Tennessee-based LifePoint Health is the current operator of the 107-bed hospital. The transaction is subject to regulatory notices and customary closing conditions, according to MultiCare.

“Capital Medical Center is an important part of the Thurston County community, and we are looking forward to working with the employees and providers in the area to improve the health of the South Sound region,” said Bill Robertson, President and Chief Executive of MultiCare Health System, in a statement.

MultiCare added that “there should be no disruptions to care (during the ownership interest transition), and patients will continue to access services from the Capital Medical Center providers they know and trust.”

In addition to a name change, the hospital also will become part of MultiCare, which includes nine hospitals, one children’s hospital, and a network of primary, specialty and urgent care clinics. MultiCare says it operates 18 clinics in the county.

The Indigo urgent care centers first opened in the county in 2016.

The transition to MultiCare also should raise the profile of Capital Medical Center, which for years has largely been overshadowed by Providence St. Peter Hospital, also in Olympia, and, at times, at odds with Providence.

Capital Medical has had a series of Tennessee-based operators. The hospital, which first opened in 1985, was later operated by a group called Capella Healthcare of Franklin, Tenn. Capella later merged with Regional Health to become RCCH Healthcare Partners, then RCCH merged with LifePoint Health.