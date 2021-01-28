Construction to begin on new 133-unit senior housing project near Wright Park in Tacoma

The new Merrill Gardens at Wright Park in Tacoma’s Stadium District is being co-developed by Rush Development and Merrill Gardens. Urbal Architecture/Rush Development

A local developer early Thursday announced the launch of construction for a new senior living complex at the site of the former Scottish Rite Temple at 5 S. G St. in Tacoma.

First announced in February 2018, the new Merrill Gardens at Wright Park is being co-developed by Rush Development and Merrill Gardens.

The 169,165-square-foot building can accommodate 159 residents, with 115 assisted living residential units, 18 memory care units, 15,800 square feet of amenity/common area and 66 parking stalls, according to a news release from Rush.

The first floor will feature retail space with a corner retail storefront managed by Rush Properties.

According to the release, amenities will include “housekeeping, laundry, chef prepared meals, formal and private dining rooms, bistro, medication monitoring/assistance, transportation, rooftop garden with BBQ and firepit, theater, nail and hair salon, massage, wellness center, secured courtyard, sun room, game lounge/library, and 24/7 coverage and nursing staff.”

The site was chosen for the Stadium District location and proximity to medical care including Kaiser Permanente, MultiCare’s Tacoma General Hospital and CHI Franciscan’s St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The site also offers views of Commencement Bay, Mount Rainier and Wright Park.

The former cathedral was sold to Rush Development by Tacoma Bible Presbyterian Church in June 2017 for $2.8 million. It was demolished later that fall.

Project costs and completion date were unavailable Thursday.