Amazon adds second site to its roster of new delivery stations in Pierce County

New Amazon delivery centers are opening this year in Pierce County, including in Lakewood and Frederickson. AP

For Amazon, “delivery stations” are now where it’s at.

On Thursday, speaking at the “What’s Your Wish” forum hosted by The News Tribune, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier announced that not only was Amazon opening a new site in Lakewood, but also Frederickson.

In an email announcement from Amazon, the company told The News Tribune the e-retailer has plans for a second delivery station at in Frederickson, at 5509 Military Road E.

The Lakewood site, 14902 Spring St. SW, was announced in January.

The company opened one of its new stations in January in Everett. The delivery stations are designed to employ hundreds of full- and part-time workers, with pay starting at $15, according to the company.

The sites create added jobs for drivers through Amazon Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex.

The company has more than 250 delivery stations in the United States.

According to the company, “Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. This new delivery station will use Amazon Robotics to help associates safely and efficiently sort packages as they make their way to customers.”

It also is planning for another station in Everett and Maple Valley (Witte Road Southeast and Southeast 231st Street) in 2021.

“Each of Amazon’s new standard delivery stations are now designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles. From physical layout to electrical design, delivery stations are being optimized for flexibility and scale as Amazon works to put 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022,” it noted in Thursday’s release.

“We are excited that Amazon is expanding its footprint in Pierce County,” said Dammeier. “The Amazon Delivery Stations in Frederickson and Lakewood will bring hundreds of additional jobs, revenue and growth to the county during a critical time when many have experienced job loss due to the pandemic.”

For more information about open positions, visit www.Amazon.com/jobs.