Home Depot has more than 1,500 positions to fill in the Tacoma-Seattle area

Home Depot is hiring for more than 1,500 positions in the Tacoma-Seattle area. AP file, 2011

As the weather starts to warm up in the Puget Sounda area, home-improvement projects and summer gardening are about to kick in.

That means the launch of Home Depot’s spring hiring season.

The home-improvement retailer is planning to hire for more than 1,500 part-time and full-time positions in the Tacoma-Seattle area.

In-store positions focus on customer service, filling online orders for in-store or curbside pickup, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets nationwide. These workers will focus on replenishing inventory as well as pick and ship orders.

Starting wage varies based on position, market and experience, according to the retailer.

Interested candidates can apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online at careers.homedepot.com.