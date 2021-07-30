Warehouse workers reach tentative contract agreement with local grocer, avoiding strike

Workers with Fred Meyer distribution center, which supplies 180 stores in the Northwest, will vote on a new contract next week. Debbie Cockrell

A local union announced Friday it had reached a deal with Fred Meyer, avoiding a potential strike.

In an announcement posted on its website, Teamsters Local 117 said Friday its bargaining committee “has reached a tentative 4-year agreement with Fred Meyer covering 500 warehouse workers.”

The Teamsters at the Fred Meyer distribution center in Puyallup will be voting on the contract in the coming days, the union said.

The local’s members voted to authorize a strike against Fred Meyer earlier in July, as Safeway workers also represented by Local 117 approved their own contract with that grocer.

The two sides eventually met earlier than scheduled for more talks, leading to a fully recommended agreement that includes more safety measures for workers, according to Friday’s announcement.

“This is a big victory for workers, and this contract meets the sacrifices these essential workers have made to carry their community throughout the pandemic,” said John Scearcy, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters 117, in Friday’s announcement.

The union and its workers were in the news last year as they faced COVID-19 outbreaks at the Puyallup site.

“The proposal by Fred Meyer is responsive to our issues and comes fully recommended by our union bargaining committee,” said Scearcy. “We look forward to meeting with our members soon so they can review and vote on the proposal.”

The distribution center serves serves 180 stores across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.