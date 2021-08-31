Here’s what’s coming to the former site of The News Tribune

The former News Tribune building at 1950 South State Street in Tacoma has sold to Davis Property & Investment. staff

Davis Property & Investment of Kent on Tuesday announced it had finalized its purchase of the former headquarters of The News Tribune at 1950 S. State St. in Tacoma.

Most employees for the McClatchy-owned print and digital media company have been working off site since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Print operations moved off site in 2019.

The entire business vacated the property in May of this year.

The roughly 13-acre property, which sold for $15.5 million according to records filed with the county, includes the main 248,000-square-foot building, which housed about 60 percent industrial space and 40 percent office space with a Chihuly art installation in the multi-story lobby.

DPI plans to redevelop the site with a new 248,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building, called Tacoma Central Logistics. The groundbreaking is set for September with completion in the second quarter of 2022, according to the developer.

The former TNT building isn’t the only project in development.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, DPI currently “has four industrial and medical buildings at various stages of design and construction with a value of approximately $100 million, closed over $55 million in transactions over the last year and owns/manages nearly 5 million square feet of commercial real estate assets from Seattle to Portland.”

Neil Walter Co. will represent Davis Property & Investment on the leasing at the former TNT site, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

Stephanie Pedersen, executive editor of The News Tribune, on Tuesday said: “The News Tribune, like most businesses, has been working mostly remote since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. When it’s safe to do so, we plan to look for office space to fit the needs of our newsroom and business.”

For now, those wishing to reach The News Tribune via mail can send it to 2602 S. 38th St. Ste A PMB # 3, Tacoma, WA 98409. News tips can be emailed to newstips@thenewstribune.com and customer service may be reached at customerservice@thenewstribune.com.

Any mail sent to the State Street address will be forwarded to the new temporary mailing address until new office space is established.

As for what’s next for the Chihuly, “It is being de-installed, cleaned and stored as we find it a new home,” according to DPI in an emailed statement. “We are hoping to keep it in Tacoma where the public can view and enjoy this incredible piece of Pacific Northwest art. We hope to have an announcement on this in the near future.”