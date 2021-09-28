Industrial park developers close deal on $158 million land sale in Tacoma

A rendering shared by Bridge Development Partners of what it envisioned for another development earlier this year in Lakewood. An LLC associated with the company on Monday purchased 19 parcels in Tacoma. Bridge Development Partners

Another massive land sale in Pierce County, this time in Tacoma, adds to the list of high-priced sales in Pierce County so far this year.

Bellevue-based Bridge Point Tacoma LLC, part of Chicago-based Bridge Industrial (formerly Bridge Development Partners), on Sept. 27 closed on the purchase of nearly 20 vacant parcels in the South Burlington Way area from BNSF Railway Co. of Fort Worth for $158.3 million, according to purchase documents filed with the county.

The developers in February filed a pre-application with the city of Tacoma for a project called Bridge BNSF Industrial Facility at 4802 S. Burlington Way. No further permit activity has been filed at that address.

According to the pre-app information, construction was estimated at that time to start in June of next year, with initial permits to be filed in January.

The developers as of Tuesday morning had not yet released any additional information on the purchase.

News of the sale was first reported at The Registry real estate website on Sept. 27.

The sale ranks among the top priced transactions in Pierce County so far this year, following Boeing’s recent Frederickson-area sale of its undeveloped parcels to commercial real estate firm Panattoni Development Co. for $200 million.

Bridge has become one of the more prominent industrial park developers in the area.

In March it acquired property near the new Amazon delivery station in Lakewood, to be developed as Bridge Point Lakewood 90, in a joint venture partnership with Pacific Coast Capital Partners (PCCP LLC) of Los Angeles.

In December, Bridge purchased 117 acres in Milton to develop as Bridge Point I-5 Seattle.

In December 2019 it acquired the former Supervalu site in Auburn, Bridge Point Auburn 200.

Bridge first established its Seattle-area office in 2018.