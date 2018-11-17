Amazon’s something-for-everybody largesse hints at the company’s future growth strategy

With the election of 2018 and its accompanying unpleasantness finally over, we can get back to the real business of America — brawling over the next election.

There’s no post-election lull or off season in politics any more. The purpose of counting votes to conclude one campaign is to get it out of the way so as to focus on the next campaign, which has already started. Politics seems to pervade everything. The lament or complaint that “it’s all political” is increasingly a statement of fact, not opinion.