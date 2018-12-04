Entrepreneurs take note: Vue25 Apartments offering work/live units

Tacoma’s Vue25 Apartments is rolling out eight units to work and live in.
The apartments at 2368 S. Yakima Ave. come with “convenient storefront accessibility, a private office and apartment living space,” according to a promotional release.
“We are delighted to bring a first-class Work/Live experience to Tacoma,” Natalina Rettew, asset manager for Vue25 Apartments, said in the release. “As more and more renters telecommute and run their own home-based business, it will be essential to design residences in a manner that combines work into living spaces.”
The 647-to-1,052-square-foot apartments will include “one-bedroom floor plans with private office space, complimentary Wi-Fi, a storefront that provides access to the street, and apartment living areas with large windows for natural light.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Monthly rents for the units will range from $1,250 to $1,854, depending on the floor plan you choose.
The units will be ready by the new year and leasing already is available, Rebecca Kline, senior director of real estate for Greystar, which owns/operates the apartments, told The News Tribune.
The rest of Vue25, with its 163 apartments, includes a clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, spaces for socializing, theater room, billiards table, package receiving, fitness center and off-street parking.
Comments