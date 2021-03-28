Aerospace giant lists 300 acres in Pierce County on the commercial real estate market

The Boeing Co. has listed a piece of property in Frederickson on the commercial real estate market. AP

The Boeing Co. has put 310 acres in Frederickson on the commercial market.

A piece of the aerospace company’s site at 18001 Canyon Road E. was listed March 2.

The site includes two large factories, “Skin and Spar” and the “Composite Manufacturing Center.”

Skin and Spar produces large, primary aluminum structure components for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The Composite Manufacturing Center fabricates and assembles composite components for the Boeing 777, Boeing 777X and the Boeing 787.

Boeing spokesperson Ivan Gale said in a statement the sale will not directly impact operations or employees.

“As part of Boeing’s effort to adapt to the new market realities and build a stronger, more sustainable future, we continually evaluate our real estate footprint from leased and owned office space, manufacturing facilities and undeveloped land, such as the Frederickson parcel,” Gale said.

Gale said the property is undeveloped land. He did not have information about the sale price.

Several hundred employees are based in Frederickson.