New homes in Kitsap County will add inventory in tight Puget Sound region market

McCormick Village’s office is open, but appointments are recommended. McCormick Village/Tri Pointe Homes

Nearly 90 new home sites are now available in Port Orchard for those looking for housing amid the current low inventory.

McCormick Village, a new part of the McCormick Master Planned Community, announced this week that 88 new single-family properties are now available.

“Located next to the regional park, this newest enclave of 88 homes by leading new home builder Tri Pointe Homes (Tri Pointe) offers six brand-new floorplans and three model homes now open to tour,” according to the announcement.

The McCormick development advertises itself as 15 minutes from Gig Harbor and 20 minutes from downtown Tacoma.

McCormick Village is within walking distance of McCormick Village Park, across from McCormick Woods, where Feigley Road West meets Southwest Yarrow Street.

“All homesites are now available for purchase, with plans starting in the low $500,000s and ranging in size from 2,256 to 3,073 square feet,” according to the release.

“Homes include spa-style master retreats, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, optional large covered patios to bring outdoor living to life, and Tri Pointe’s leading edge HomeSmart package, which connects the whole home with technology like the Eero Home WiFi System, advanced wiring for high-speed connections, whole-home surge protection, and more.”

Integrated technology has become a popular selling and rental item. Earlier this year, the newly constructed rental neighborhood Skansie Pointe in Gig Harbor touted its wireless systems and street camera security.

Housing in Kitsap County has been competitive with Pierce County real estate for commuters in recent years as fast ferry traffic growth allowed Seattleites to live in more affordable areas outside of King County.

With more work-from-home options created from the pandemic, the market has seen more growth. In May’s Northwest Multiple Listing Service report, median closed sale price for existing single-family homes in May was $510,000 for Pierce County and $500,000 in Kitsap County, compared with $869,975 in King County.

Three new model homes and sales office are now open to the public at McCormick Village. During Phase 3 in the state’s Roadmap to Recovery efforts as part of the pandemic, visitors are welcome but are recommended to schedule an office appointment with a Tri Pointe agent or through McCormick’s LiveChat specialist on its website.

Virtual tours also can be arranged.

For more information on scheduling a private or virtual tour, visit liveatmccormick.com/neighborhood/tri-pointe-homes/?community=village.