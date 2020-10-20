Pierce County sees more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 14 days

Pierce County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

County totals are now 9,230 confirmed cases and 185 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,012 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 112.2.

Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 72.3.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 93.7.

There are an estimated 1,715 still-active cases in the county.

The 30-39 age group is seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 20.4 percent of cases reported in the past two weeks. Those under 20 make up 15 percent of cases listed in the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 241 (240)

▪ Central Pierce County: 534 (527)

▪ East Pierce County: 336 (336)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 417 (413)

▪ Frederickson: 391 (390)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 250 (249)

▪ Graham: 308 (305)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 72 (71)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 326 (no change)

▪ Lakewood: 833 (829)

▪ Parkland: 472 (468)

▪ Puyallup: 566 (558)

▪ South Hill: 504 (501)

▪ South Pierce County: 257 (254)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 95 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 406 (402)

▪ Tacoma: 2,796 (2,784)

▪ University Place: 342 (339)

▪ Unknown: 84 (82)