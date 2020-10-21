Washington state releases its initial COVID-19 vaccine plan submitted to the CDC

The Washington State Department of Health has released the COVID-19 vaccine plan that it recently submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary with executive oversight for COVID-19 vaccines, said in a press release Wednesday.

“This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”

The CDC asked states and territorial health departments to submit plans for vaccine distribution by Oct. 16.

Part of Washington’s plan says the state Department of Health will identify and train vaccine providers, and monitor data about vaccine administration.

They’ll also “gather feedback from communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 or at higher risk of contracting the disease,” and will “provide timely, accurate, and credible information to the people of Washington on COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information,” the plan says.

The document talks about the different phases of vaccine distribution.

“Phase 1 vaccination will be at specific sites highly targeted at those recommended first to receive FDA approved vaccine that is safe and effective,” the plan says. “Recommendations for who receives vaccine in phase 1 will be based on ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) recommendations, the National Academies’ Framework for Equitable Allocation, and state allocation framework developed with input from partners and communities collected through mixed methods during fall 2020.”

Possible groups to get the vaccine in phase 1 may be “high-risk workers in health care settings,” “high-risk first responders,” “people of all ages with comorbidities,” “older adults in congregate/crowded settings,” and “essential workers,” the plan says.

In phase 2, it says: “When there is sufficient supply to meet demand, the state will need many vaccine administration locations. We will use a broad network of provider settings, including community health centers, pharmacies, primary care providers, community or business points of dispensing (PODs), long-term care facilities, congregate living facilities, and occupational health clinics. Both traditional and nontraditional vaccination sites will deliver vaccine to ensure that all people who are recommended to receive it have many access points.”

Next, the plans says: “Phase 3 moves to a steady state where there is sufficient supply to meet demand and vaccination continues to grow using routine provider networks proven to reach critical populations. While the department and our partners will promote completion of the vaccination series, phase 3 will be an opportunity to enhance efforts to remind or recall individuals to complete any missing doses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.