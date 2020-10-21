Pierce County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Pierce County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

County totals are now 9,331 confirmed cases and 185 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,048 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 116.2.

Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 74.9.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 97.9.

There are an estimated 1,772 still-active cases in the county.

The health department reported 15 new outbreaks in workplaces and other public sites the week of Oct. 10, up from 10 the week of Oct. 3 and five the week of Sept. 25.

Among the points noted Wednesday in the department’s update:

▪ Those under 20 make up the largest increase in cases in the past two weeks with 11.4 percent of the total number of cases and 14.9 percent of cases.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.5 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The department has seen an increase in the number of cases in households with a large number of contacts.

Child care centers, K-12 schools and colleges and universities have been added to its business outbreak and related cases list. As of Wednesday, there were five college/university outbreaks with a total of 20 related cases and eight child care outbreaks with 23 related cases. There were eight K-12 outbreaks with nine related cases.

The Fred Meyer Distribution Center in Puyallup continues to be the sole business named in the department’s outbreak chart, with 44 cases associated with its most recent outbreak, up from 42 last week. A business has to have 60 or more employees and 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases to be listed.

More than 60 percent of all cases in the county now have no link to other cases, with a 4.1 percent positivity rate among those tested in the most recent figures posted Wednesday.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 242 (241)

▪ Central Pierce County: 540 (534)

▪ East Pierce County: 342 (336)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 425 (417)

▪ Frederickson: 396 (391)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 252 (250)

▪ Graham: 310 (308)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 72 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 331 (326)

▪ Lakewood: 841 (833)

▪ Parkland: 474 (472)

▪ Puyallup: 581 (566)

▪ South Hill: 513 (504)

▪ South Pierce County: 258 (257)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 98 (95)

▪ Spanaway: 409 (406)

▪ Tacoma: 2,819 (2,796)

▪ University Place: 343 (342)

▪ Unknown: 85 (84)