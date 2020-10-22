Pierce County’s third COVID-19 surge continues, according to Thursday’s case numbers

Pierce County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and no new deaths.

County totals are now 9,410 confirmed cases and 185 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,032 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 114.4.

Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 73.7.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 99.4.

There are an estimated 1,812 still-active cases in the county.

More than 60 percent of all cases in the county now have no link to other cases, with a 4.1 percent positivity rate among those tested in the most recent figures posted Wednesday.

At Wednesday’s Board of Health meeting, Nigel Turner, director of the department’s Communicable Disease Division, offered an assessment of the latest rise in case numbers.

“We’re into our third surge of cases. And this third surge really started after Labor Day, in many ways the same way that we saw a surge start after July 4,” Turner said.

He added, “The age groups with the highest numbers continue to be those in their 20s and 30s although we’re seeing slight increase in cases among people under 20 as well. It’s linked to social interaction where people are not practicing safe distancing and wearing face coverings at gatherings such as social, business, civic and so forth. And we are also seeing a number of cases in households.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 243 (242)

▪ Central Pierce County: 541 (540)

▪ East Pierce County: 346 (342)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 429 (425)

▪ Frederickson: 403 (396)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 253 (252)

▪ Graham: 314 (310)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 72 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 337 (331)

▪ Lakewood: 848 (841)

▪ Parkland: 478 (474)

▪ Puyallup: 594 (581)

▪ South Hill: 524 (513)

▪ South Pierce County: 261 (258)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 98 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 412 (409)

▪ Tacoma: 2,829 (2,819)

▪ University Place: 344 (343)

▪ Unknown: 84 (85)