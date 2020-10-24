Pierce County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, one death Saturday

Pierce County reported 109 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and one new death. The death was a woman in her 40s from Spanaway with underlying health conditions. Saturday’s numbers come on the heels of a record-high 139 cases in Pierce County on Friday, the highest single-day total recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high for a one-day total was seen Aug. 5, when 119 new cases were reported during the second wave of infections.

“The high number today is from a continued increase in community transmission combined with a high number of person-to-person transmission within households,” local health officials noted in their Friday update.

State and local officials this week have noted the state and Pierce County are in a third surge, which started after Labor Day.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of cases at 38.2 percent of total cases in the past two weeks. The 0-19 age group cases increased by 40.5 percently recently, according to the department. It’s the fastest growing age group among cases with 11.6 percent of the total mumber and 16.3 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

County totals are now at 9,651 confirmed cases and 189 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,163 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 128.9.

Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 83.1.

There are an estimated 1,946 still-active cases in the county.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 246 (244)

▪ Central Pierce County: 562 (553)

▪ East Pierce County: 357 (352)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 444 (441)

▪ Frederickson: 415 (405)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 257 (254)

▪ Graham: 320 (317)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 73 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 357 (342)

▪ Lakewood: 861 (856)

▪ Parkland: 486 (485)

▪ Puyallup: 610 (603)

▪ South Hill: 539 (528)

▪ South Pierce County: 264 (262)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 105 (104)

▪ Spanaway: 430 (422)

▪ Tacoma: 2,893 (2,873)

▪ University Place: 348 (346)

▪ Unknown: 84 (83)