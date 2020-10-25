Pierce County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no additional deaths.

State and local officials this week have noted the state and Pierce County are in a third surge, which started after Labor Day.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of cases at 38.2% of total cases in the past two weeks. The 0-19 age group cases increased by 40.5% recently, according to the department. It’s the fastest growing age group among cases with 11.6 percent of the total number and 16.3% of cases in the past two weeks.

County totals are now at 9,745 confirmed cases and 189 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,162 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 128.8. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 83.1.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are an estimated 1,977 still-active cases in the county.

Geographic totals

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 250 (246)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Central Pierce County: 567 (562)

▪ East Pierce County: 360 (357)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 449 (444)

▪ Frederickson: 416 (415)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 258 (257)

▪ Graham: 324 (320)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 74 (73)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 360 (357)

▪ Lakewood: 870 (861)

▪ Parkland: 491 (486)

▪ Puyallup: 625 (610)

▪ South Hill: 545 (539)

▪ South Pierce County: 267 (264)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 105 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 431 (430)

▪ Tacoma: 2,918 (2,893)

▪ University Place: 349 (348)

▪ Unknown: 86 (84)