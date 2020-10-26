Monday’s COVID-19 case numbers lower than recent days, but optimism might be premature

Pierce County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Monday and two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Lakewood man in his 70s and a Tacoma man also in his 70s.

It is not known yet if either had underlying health conditions:

County totals are now at 9,810 confirmed cases and 191 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,198 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 132.8. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 85.6.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 111.8.

The health department made note of Monday’s lower numbers compared with Friday’s reported all-time high of 139 new cases in a single day and the subsequent cumulative total of more than 200 over the following two days.

“Fewer people seek testing and labs have lower staffing levels on weekends. Sometimes numbers in the early part of the week are low because of this,” the department said in Monday’s news release.

There are an estimated 1,991 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 250 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 567 (no change)

▪ East Pierce County: 362 (360)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 452 (449)

▪ Frederickson: 417 (416)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 258 (no change)

▪ Graham: 324 (no change)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 75 (74)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 363 (360)

▪ Lakewood: 872 (870)

▪ Parkland: 494 (491)

▪ Puyallup: 632 (625)

▪ South Hill: 554 (545)

▪ South Pierce County: 274 (267)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 106 (105)

▪ Spanaway: 430 (431)

▪ Tacoma: 2,942 (2,918)

▪ University Place: 350 (349)

▪ Unknown: 88 (86)