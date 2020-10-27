Inslee: Washington state joins Western States Pact for COVID-19 vaccine review

Governor Jay Inslee said Washington is joining a Western States Pact to review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The other states in the partnership are California, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado.

The additional review will “help Washingtonians and others in western states have greater faith and greater confidence in the vaccine so that we increase the number of folks who actually get the vaccination, and of course that’s imperative if we are in fact going to beat this pandemic,” Inslee said at a virtual press conference Tuesday.

He said a panel of experts appointed by the states — “nationally recognized scientists with expertise in immunizations and public health” — will provide an “additional level of scrutiny to this process.”

