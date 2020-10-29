Pierce County now has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases since March

Pierce County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and no additional deaths.

County totals are now 10,083 confirmed cases and 191 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,242 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 137.7. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 88.7.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 122.3.

There are an estimated 2,114 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department:

▪ Those under 20 make up 11.8 percent of the total number of cases and 17.3 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.2 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 252 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 584 (573)

▪ East Pierce County: 373 (367)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 461 (458)

▪ Frederickson: 426 (422)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 265 (260)

▪ Graham: 334 (327)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 78 (77)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 376 (375)

▪ Lakewood: 895 (887)

▪ Parkland: 502 (499)

▪ Puyallup: 658 (648)

▪ South Hill: 573 (564)

▪ South Pierce County: 279 (277)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 115 (109)

▪ Spanaway: 445 (439)

▪ Tacoma: 3,021 (2,994)

▪ University Place: 359 (353)

▪ Unknown: 87 (94)