Coronavirus
Pierce County now has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases since March
Pierce County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and no additional deaths.
County totals are now 10,083 confirmed cases and 191 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,242 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 137.7. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 88.7.
With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 122.3.
There are an estimated 2,114 still-active cases in the county.
According to the health department:
▪ Those under 20 make up 11.8 percent of the total number of cases and 17.3 percent of cases in the past two weeks.
▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.2 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.
Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Geographic totals
Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:
▪ Bonney Lake: 252 (no change)
▪ Central Pierce County: 584 (573)
▪ East Pierce County: 373 (367)
▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 461 (458)
▪ Frederickson: 426 (422)
▪ Gig Harbor area: 265 (260)
▪ Graham: 334 (327)
▪ JBLM: No longer reported
▪ Key Peninsula: 78 (77)
▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 376 (375)
▪ Lakewood: 895 (887)
▪ Parkland: 502 (499)
▪ Puyallup: 658 (648)
▪ South Hill: 573 (564)
▪ South Pierce County: 279 (277)
▪ Southwest Pierce County: 115 (109)
▪ Spanaway: 445 (439)
▪ Tacoma: 3,021 (2,994)
▪ University Place: 359 (353)
▪ Unknown: 87 (94)
Comments