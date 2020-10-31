Coronavirus
Pierce County reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Pierce County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no additional deaths.
County totals are now 10,281 confirmed cases and 193 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday also saw new daily case totals above 100.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,284 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 142.4. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 91.7.
With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 128.5.
There are an estimated 2,193 still-active cases in the county.
Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.
Geographic totals
Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:
▪ Bonney Lake: 256 (252)
▪ Central Pierce County: 596 (591)
▪ East Pierce County: 385 (379)
▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 469 (464)
▪ Frederickson: 432 (430)
▪ Gig Harbor area: 278 (271)
▪ Graham: 338 (336)
▪ JBLM: No longer reported
▪ Key Peninsula: 79 (no change)
▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 383 (381)
▪ Lakewood: 912 (904)
▪ Parkland: 508 (504)
▪ Puyallup: 673 (669)
▪ South Hill: 582 (577)
▪ South Pierce County: 283 (282)
▪ Southwest Pierce County: 116 (no change)
▪ Spanaway: 455 (452)
▪ Tacoma: 3,071 (3,048)
▪ University Place: 370 (363)
▪ Unknown: 93 (89)
