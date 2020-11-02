Pierce County starts week with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases Monday and one additional death.

The latest death involved a Lakewood woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now at 10,441 confirmed cases and 194 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week saw new daily case totals above 100. The county also reported 100 cases Saturday.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,286 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 142.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 91.9.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 132.2.

There are an estimated 2,270 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 260 (256)

▪ Central Pierce County: 598 (596)

▪ East Pierce County: 393 (388)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 475 (473)

▪ Frederickson: 437 (436)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 284 (278)

▪ Graham: 343 (338)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 80 (79)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 390 (388)

▪ Lakewood: 923 (914)

▪ Parkland: 513 (508)

▪ Puyallup: 680 (676)

▪ South Hill: 595 (586)

▪ South Pierce County: 287 (285)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 121 (118)

▪ Spanaway: 461 (457)

▪ Tacoma: 3,127 (3,098)

▪ University Place: 378 (373)

▪ Unknown: 96 (97)