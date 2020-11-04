Washington state reports highest ever single-day total of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,469 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths. The mark is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 1,056 on July 6.

Pierce County reported 214 new cases and two deaths on Wednesday, a single-day case total which was by far the highest ever since the start of the pandemic. The previous single-day total was 138 cases on Oct. 22.

Pierce County had a total of 197 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 111,480 cases and 2,416 deaths, up from 110,011 cases and 2,400 deaths on Tuesday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 28,926 cases and 822 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,061 cases and 279 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,879.

All counties in Washington have cases.