Pierce County’s new COVID-19 case total Thursday remains in triple digits

Pierce County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Parkland man in his 90s and a Graham woman in her 60s, both with underlying health conditions.

On Wednesday, the county reported more than 200 new cases — the most reported in a single day.

County totals are now 10,909 confirmed cases and 199 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,516 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 168.1. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 108.3.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 140.5.

There are an estimated 2,529 still-active cases in the county, with 41 percent of cases with no link to other cases, down from 60 percent last week. The lower the percentage, the less community spread.

The health department noted in its Thursday news release that the elevated case count “shows a continued increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts.”

Additional data:

▪ Those under 20 make up 11.9 percent of the total number of cases and 15.4 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.3 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The county lists a positivity test rate of 5.2 percent, up from 4.4 percent the previous week, with the rate of average daily tests slightly down from the previous week.

Testing is available at various sites in the county.

Geographic totals

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 273 (270)

▪ Central Pierce County: 624 (611)

▪ East Pierce County: 411 (404)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 491 (489)

▪ Frederickson: 454 (443)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 299 (292)

▪ Graham: 358 (352)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 88 (86)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 401 (398)

▪ Lakewood: 947 (942)

▪ Parkland: 531 (519)

▪ Puyallup: 732 (716)

▪ South Hill: 618 (609)

▪ South Pierce County: 299 (294)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 133 (126)

▪ Spanaway: 484 (477)

▪ Tacoma: 3,276 (3,218)

▪ University Place: 398 (391)

▪ Unknown: 92 (87)