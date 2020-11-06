Streak of ugly Pierce County COVID-19 case numbers continues Friday. Death toll tops 200

Pierce County reported 141 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a University Place man in his 60s and a Lakewood man in his 80s, both with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 11,049 confirmed cases and 201 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,518 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 168.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 108.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 141.5.

There are an estimated 2,607 still-active cases in the county.

The health department on Friday added a schools outbreak component to its website. The page lists outbreaks by geographic area. The numbers listed show number of outbreaks, outbreak-related cases, and percentage of all outbreak-related cases in each region:

▪ Puyallup 2, 4, 25%

▪ South Hill 2, 6, 38%

▪ All Other Regions 3, 6, 38%

Areas grouped in “other regions” are those with only one outbreak, classified as at least two cases in one location. “This helps balance transparency of location and patient confidentiality,” the department explained.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 282 (273)

▪ Central Pierce County: 628 (624)

▪ East Pierce County: 422 (411)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 496 (491)

▪ Frederickson: 457 (454)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 305 (299)

▪ Graham: 360 (358)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 91 (88)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 410 (401)

▪ Lakewood: 952 (947)

▪ Parkland: 535 (531)

▪ Puyallup: 752 (732)

▪ South Hill: 626 (618)

▪ South Pierce County: 304 (299)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 136 (133)

▪ Spanaway: 488 (484)

▪ Tacoma: 3,307 (3,276)

▪ University Place: 409 (398)

▪ Unknown: 89 (92)