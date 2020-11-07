Pierce County reports 226 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Pierce County reported 226 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths.

County totals are now 11,273 confirmed cases and 201 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,633 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 181. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 116.6.

There are an estimated 2,781 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 287 (282)

▪ Central Pierce County: 630 (628)

▪ East Pierce County: 434 (422)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 505 (496)

▪ Frederickson: 469 (457)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 315 (305)

▪ Graham: 361 (360)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 92 (91)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 415 (410)

▪ Lakewood: 965 (952)

▪ Parkland: 550 (535)

▪ Puyallup: 765 (752)

▪ South Hill: 647 (626)

▪ South Pierce County: 310 (304)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 140 (136)

▪ Spanaway: 497 (488)

▪ Tacoma: 3,377 (3,307)

▪ University Place: 421 (409)

▪ Unknown: 94 (89)