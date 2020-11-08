Pierce County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no additional deaths.

County totals are now 11,407 confirmed cases and 201 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,673 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 185.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 119.5.

There are an estimated 2,823 still-active cases in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 292 (287)

▪ Central Pierce County: 638 (630)

▪ East Pierce County: 440 (434)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 514 (505)

▪ Frederickson: 473 (469)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 323 (315)

▪ Graham: 363 (361)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 93 (92)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 420 (415)

▪ Lakewood: 971 (965)

▪ Parkland: 554 (550)

▪ Puyallup: 771 (765)

▪ South Hill: 654 (647)

▪ South Pierce County: 312 (310)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 142 (140)

▪ Spanaway: 502 (497)

▪ Tacoma: 3,421 (3,377)

▪ University Place: 427 (421)

▪ Unknown: 97 (94)