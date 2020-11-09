Pierce County starts week with elevated rate of new COVID-19 cases persisting

Pierce County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Tacoma man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, and a Tacoma man in his 70s with no known underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 11,490 confirmed cases and 203 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

Totals announced Saturday showed the county setting a new high for a single day with 223 new cases.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,692 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 187.6. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 120.9.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 143.6.

There are an estimated 2,875 still-active cases in the county.

The health department noted Monday, “Cases are increasing in all settings as people spend more time indoors in colder weather. COVID-19 is spreading throughout Pierce County, and people are catching it.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 295 (292)

▪ Central Pierce County: 639 (638)

▪ East Pierce County: 447 (440)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 517 (514)

▪ Frederickson: 473 (no change)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 327 (323)

▪ Graham: 373 (363)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 92 (93)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 424 (420)

▪ Lakewood: 982 (971)

▪ Parkland: 561 (554)

▪ Puyallup: 778 (771)

▪ South Hill: 657 (654)

▪ South Pierce County: 310 (312)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 144 (142)

▪ Spanaway: 506 (502)

▪ Tacoma: 3,441 (3,421)

▪ University Place: 435 (427)

▪ Unknown: 89 (97)