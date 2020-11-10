New COVID-19 cases in Pierce County mark another day in triple digits

Pierce County reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one additional death.

The latest death involved a Puyallup man in his 40s. It is not yet known whether he had underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 11,641 confirmed cases and 204 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,781 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 197.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 127.2.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 155.8.

There are an estimated 2,962 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department on Tuesday:

▪ Those under 20 make up 12.2 percent of the total number of cases and 15.4 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.4 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

In a blog posted Tuesday, the health department reported, “As of Nov. 10, we have 1,210 people considered probable cases in Pierce County who reported symptoms and have a link to a confirmed case but no confirmatory test.

“We also have 128 probable cases who have a positive antigen test and no PCR test.”

The department noted that while it tracks probable and suspected cases, it has not been reporting the numbers publicly.

“This may change in the coming weeks as we expect Department of Health to change how it reports probable cases,” the department noted in its blog Tuesday.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 296 (295)

▪ Central Pierce County: 641 (639)

▪ East Pierce County: 449 (447)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 524 (517)

▪ Frederickson: 476 (473)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 332 (327)

▪ Graham: 381 (373)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 96 (92)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 425 (424)

▪ Lakewood: 999 (982)

▪ Parkland: 567 (561)

▪ Puyallup: 790 (778)

▪ South Hill: 669 (657)

▪ South Pierce County: 316 (310)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 153 (144)

▪ Spanaway: 519 (506)

▪ Tacoma: 3,475 (3,441)

▪ University Place: 439 (435)

▪ Unknown: 94 (89)