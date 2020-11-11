Pierce County once again sets record for new COVID-19 cases reported in single day

Pierce County reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two additional deaths.

The new deaths involved two Puyallup women, one in her 70s with underlying health conditions and one in her 80s with no known underlying health conditions.

Wednesday’s total for new cases was a new high or the county, breaking the previous record of 223 reported on Saturday.

County totals are now 11,916 confirmed cases and 206 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,951 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 216.3. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 139.4.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 167.5.

There are an estimated 3,149 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department on Wednesday:

Fifteen new outbreaks were reported the week of Oct. 31, up from 11 the previous week.

Countywide, 44 percent of cases have no link to other cases, up from 41 percent last week.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest. You should seek testing if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Geographic totals

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 305 (296)

▪ Central Pierce County: 658 (641)

▪ East Pierce County: 459 (449)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 535 (524)

▪ Frederickson: 486 (476)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 342 (332)

▪ Graham: 387 (381)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 101 (96)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 436 (425)

▪ Lakewood: 1,026 (999)

▪ Parkland: 581 (567)

▪ Puyallup: 809 (790)

▪ South Hill: 694 (669)

▪ South Pierce County: 331 (316)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 155 (153)

▪ Spanaway: 529 (519)

▪ Tacoma: 3,539 (3,475)

▪ University Place: 449 (439)

▪ Unknown: 94 (no change)